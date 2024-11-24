Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

HVT.A stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $365.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

