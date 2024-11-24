Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI) Insider Sells $53,325.84 in Stock

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Jeremy Venuto sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $53,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hashdex Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSEARCA:DEFI opened at $113.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05. Hashdex Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $113.35.
About Hashdex Bitcoin ETF
