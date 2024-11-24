Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI) Insider Sells $53,325.84 in Stock

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Jeremy Venuto sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $53,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:DEFI opened at $113.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05. Hashdex Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $113.35.

About Hashdex Bitcoin ETF

The Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (DEFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund tracks an index that provides the average of the closing settlement prices for the front month bitcoin futures contracts listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME).

