Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $544,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in RTX by 3.8% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 20.1% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.7% during the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

NYSE:RTX opened at $120.77 on Friday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $79.13 and a one year high of $128.70. The company has a market cap of $160.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average of $114.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

