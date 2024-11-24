Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 107,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $58.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.47.

TTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

