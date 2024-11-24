Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 107,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of TTE stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $58.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTE
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.