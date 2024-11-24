Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,700. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. This represents a 21.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.2 %

HCA opened at $324.93 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $245.84 and a one year high of $417.14. The company has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

