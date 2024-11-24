Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 412.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,580 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 780.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 117.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $12.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.89. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLIT. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

