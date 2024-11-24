Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Griffon from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Get Griffon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Griffon

Griffon Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.31. Griffon has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $83.76.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.29. Griffon had a return on equity of 108.70% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $659.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Griffon will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Griffon news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 9,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $696,261.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,184. This trade represents a 18.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $6,226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,746 shares in the company, valued at $140,754,045.96. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,517 shares of company stock valued at $42,818,506 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,954,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,914,000 after acquiring an additional 61,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,264 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,350,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.