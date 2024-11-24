Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 34.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,208,000 after purchasing an additional 171,166 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 118,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

NYSE:O opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.09. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 300.96%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

