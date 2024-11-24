Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. McAdam LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.24. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.34 and a twelve month high of $101.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

