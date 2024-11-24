Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. McAdam LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of TLT stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.24. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.34 and a twelve month high of $101.64.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Stock Average Calculator
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.