Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 14,854 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,225 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,854 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shell Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $66.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $204.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.