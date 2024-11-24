Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $6.56 Million Stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 844.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,274,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,672,000 after buying an additional 1,139,869 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,869,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $18,946,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $18,302,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,462,000.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JBND opened at $52.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $55.06.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

