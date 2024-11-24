Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1,031.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,228,000 after purchasing an additional 774,285 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,275,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,511,000 after buying an additional 668,428 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 605,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,389,000 after buying an additional 598,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,347,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 549,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 232,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $49.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

