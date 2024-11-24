Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $134.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.87 and a 200 day moving average of $114.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

