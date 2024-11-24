Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Director Thomas Mcchesney Sells 5,000 Shares

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Mcchesney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $13,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,215.87. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Golden Matrix Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:GMGI opened at $2.70 on Friday. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Golden Matrix Group by 675.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.