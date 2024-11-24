Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Director Thomas Mcchesney Sells 5,000 Shares

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Mcchesney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $13,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,215.87. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Golden Matrix Group Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:GMGI opened at $2.70 on Friday. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Golden Matrix Group by 675.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.
About Golden Matrix Group
Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.
