Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $479.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 48.11%.
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
