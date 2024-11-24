Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLIFree Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $479.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 48.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,488,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.