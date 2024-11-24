GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Holdings Decreased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of GFL Environmental worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,649,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,182 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 516.3% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 893,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,776,000 after acquiring an additional 748,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,053,000 after acquiring an additional 683,120 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,911,000 after purchasing an additional 595,259 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 26.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,476,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,420,000 after purchasing an additional 512,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.24. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.51%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

