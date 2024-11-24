Gentry Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Gentry Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 93,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ NFTY opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $65.90.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

