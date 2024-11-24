Gentry Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 27,584 JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,951,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,702,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after acquiring an additional 490,986 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 580,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after purchasing an additional 423,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,200,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2049 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

