Gentry Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The trade was a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

