GenTrust LLC Invests $290,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 561 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 226.7% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $512.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $225.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 23.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

