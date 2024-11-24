General Mills Inc Announces Sale of $1.5 Billion in Notes

On November 18, 2024, General Mills Inc (NYSE: GIS) reached an agreement to sell $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.875% Notes due 2030 and $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.250% Notes due 2035. These Notes, collectively referred to as the “2030 Notes” and “2035 Notes,” were sold under the Underwriting Agreement dated November 18, 2024, involving Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC as representatives of the underwriters.

The issuance of these Notes will take place based on the Indenture dated February 1, 1996, between General Mills and U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as Trustee, and the Officers’ Certificates and Authentication Orders as of November 21, 2024. The sale has been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 by Registration Statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-283277) and is expected to close on November 21, 2024, subject to usual closing conditions.

This Current Report was filed to the Securities and Exchange Commission to document the Underwriting Agreement, Officers’ Certificates, and the legal opinion of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP regarding the validity of the Notes.

General Mills’ strategic move of selling the Notes aims to boost their financial position and meet capital requirements for various operational and investment activities. The Company’s diversification of funding sources highlights its commitment to maintaining financial flexibility and optimizing capital structure in the long term.

This financial decision aligns with General Mills’ prudent approach to managing its capital structure and ensuring sustainable growth in the highly competitive consumer goods industry. The Company continues to focus on delivering value to its shareholders while strategically investing in its future growth and innovation initiatives.

Investors and market analysts will closely watch General Mills following this substantial Note sale to gauge the impact on the Company’s financial health and future investment undertakings. The successful closure of this transaction is anticipated to reinforce General Mills’ position in the market and provide additional leverage for pursuing potential strategic opportunities.

The sale of the Notes underscores General Mills’ proactive and forward-thinking approach to financial management, emphasizing its commitment to sound fiscal practices and unlocking value for its stakeholders. ENDOFARTICLE

