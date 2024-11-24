General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.7% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of General Dynamics worth $80,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $281.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.44 and its 200-day moving average is $296.00. The company has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $243.87 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

