Garner Asset Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 124.5% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $3,842,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 28.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 310,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,895,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 689,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after buying an additional 27,203 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAP opened at $60.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.31.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

