Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,056 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 245,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 307,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $581.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.23. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.80 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.48%.

DHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

