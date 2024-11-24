Garner Asset Management Corp Cuts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 515.4% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 40.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 180,900.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MOS opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

