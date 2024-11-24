FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 28045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get FRP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FRPH

FRP Stock Up 2.5 %

Insider Activity at FRP

The firm has a market capitalization of $618.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59.

In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 4,134 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 62,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,650. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $49,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,349.84. The trade was a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,050 shares of company stock valued at $578,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FRP

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 100.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FRP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FRP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the first quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.