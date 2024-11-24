Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.01 and last traded at $58.83, with a volume of 200864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. William Blair upgraded Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTDR

Frontdoor Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.88 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.99% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontdoor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,712,000 after buying an additional 740,711 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,210,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after buying an additional 641,476 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,198,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,662,000 after buying an additional 506,217 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,072,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,940,000 after buying an additional 390,610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,179,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,636,000 after buying an additional 373,091 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.