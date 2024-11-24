Fritz Prinz Sells 12,908 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $65,056.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,622.80. The trade was a 5.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 4.60. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QS

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 656,646 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 142.7% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 68,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 40,005 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,825,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 25,347 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.