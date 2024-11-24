Fritz Prinz Sells 12,908 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $65,056.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,622.80. The trade was a 5.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
QuantumScape Price Performance
QS opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 4.60. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.03.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 656,646 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 142.7% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 68,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 40,005 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,825,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 25,347 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
