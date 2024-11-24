Foresight Solar (FSFL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on February 21st

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Foresight Solar Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Foresight Solar stock opened at GBX 80.70 ($1.01) on Friday. Foresight Solar has a 12-month low of GBX 79.10 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.80 ($1.29). The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £458.48 million, a PE ratio of -4,035.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.28.

About Foresight Solar

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

