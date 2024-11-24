Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 186 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,249,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $352,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 133,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $62.56 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average of $76.80.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.