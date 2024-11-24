Flagstar Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $69.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.27 and a one year high of $70.47.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

