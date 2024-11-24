Flagstar Advisors Inc. Invests $208,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,457.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 665,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after buying an additional 622,725 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,029,000 after buying an additional 564,826 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,720,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 789.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 506,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,567,000 after acquiring an additional 449,917 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $178.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $136.85 and a 1 year high of $181.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.77 and a 200 day moving average of $161.94.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

