Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,540 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Fiserv worth $73,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.29.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $221.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.77 and a 200-day moving average of $170.87. The firm has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.42 and a twelve month high of $222.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,555.55. This represents a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

