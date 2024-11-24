First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth $34,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $63.78.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

