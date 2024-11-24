First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Workday by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 42.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $812,365.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,106,379.76. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $267.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.