First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $97,000 Investment in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This is an increase from Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

