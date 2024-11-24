First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $128,000 Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.5% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

HESM opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.98 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6846 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.10%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 7,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $279,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,257.40. The trade was a 11.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 12,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $444,268,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

