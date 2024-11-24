First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 58 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.71.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $253.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.44. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.25 and a 1 year high of $255.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.88%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 23.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,423.09. The trade was a 38.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.