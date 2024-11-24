First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 275 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $71,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $43.00 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.