First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 120.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 92.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

