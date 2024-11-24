Finning International Inc. (FINGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1973 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.
Finning International Trading Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $26.77 on Friday. Finning International has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66.
About Finning International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Finning International
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- Trading Halts Explained
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.