Finning International Inc. (FINGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1973 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

Finning International Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $26.77 on Friday. Finning International has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66.

Get Finning International alerts:

About Finning International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.