Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Increased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 87.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 117.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,870 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.