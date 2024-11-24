Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Stock Position Lifted by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBCG. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 244.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,872,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,944 shares during the period. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBCG opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

