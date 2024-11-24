FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,668 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 473.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,147,540,000 after purchasing an additional 647,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 34.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,336,000 after buying an additional 578,350 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 77.8% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 368,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,022,000 after buying an additional 161,022 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,475,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 408.3% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 191,088 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $57,296,000 after acquiring an additional 153,497 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $299.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $234.45 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

