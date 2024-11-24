FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA) Director Acquires $61,050.00 in Stock

FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA – Get Free Report) Director Gerard W. Barousse, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $61,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,050. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBLA opened at $12.20 on Friday. FB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $12.71.

FB Bancorp Company Profile

FB Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc is based in New Orleans.

