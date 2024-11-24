FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA) Director Acquires $61,050.00 in Stock

FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA – Get Free Report) Director Gerard W. Barousse, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $61,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,050. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
FB Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FBLA opened at $12.20 on Friday. FB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $12.71.
FB Bancorp Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FB Bancorp
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for FB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.