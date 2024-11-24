Family Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Family Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 245.4% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

