Family Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,994 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Family Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 898.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. MicroStrategy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Family Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 852.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 1,109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 866.8% in the third quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,514.70. This trade represents a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $23,231,977 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $421.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.23 and a beta of 3.05. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.26.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($8.98) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.13.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

