Fairscale Capital LLC Sells 1,962 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fairscale Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.62 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.