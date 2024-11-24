Fairscale Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fairscale Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,601,000 after buying an additional 1,593,703 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,189,000 after buying an additional 312,321 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,163,000 after buying an additional 105,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,698,000 after buying an additional 67,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,016,000 after buying an additional 57,693 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $268.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $201.72 and a 1 year high of $269.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

