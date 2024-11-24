Fairscale Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $73.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.95. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

